Standard Textile partners with Cleveland Clinic to produce reusable face masks

Cincinnati-based Standard Textile will collaborate with the Cleveland Clinic to produce a non-medical-grade, reusable face mask that is designed for comfort and customization. They will be 100% cotton with a mesh lining, filter pocket, nose clip, and both adjustable ear loops and a neck strap.

 

Standard Textile will sell the masks on their site and donate the majority of the proceeds to the clinic’s recently formed multidisciplinary committee, which evaluates therapies for mild to severe cases of COVID-19, with the goal of supporting trials that are scientifically sound and prioritizing those with the potential for significant impact on clinical care.

 

To read more, click here.

