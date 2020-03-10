Two Midwest cities collaborate on community development initiative

Both Cincinnati and St. Louis are working with Beyond Housing to create healthier neighborhoods. Provided

Last week, representatives from Cincinnati’s mayor’s office, police department, local education, social services, youth development, and small businesses visited St. Louis as part of a collaborative effort to improve community health for both cities.



The visit involved a tour of the municipalities within the Normandy Schools Collaborative district, and was part of Beyond Housing’s 24:1 initiative to address area challenges in education, housing, health, job training and access, economic development, and personal finance.



Last summer, St. Louis leaders traveled to Cincinnati for a similar tour. To read more, click here.