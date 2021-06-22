Cincinnati Art Museum presents “Simply Brilliant: Artist-Jewelers of the 1960s and 1970s”

The Cincinnati Art Museum will showcase an array of jewelry as groundbreaking as the era it hails from in, on view from Oct. 22, 2021–Feb. 6, 2022.The civil rights and women’s movements, space race, rock ‘n’ roll, the Vietnam War, the Kennedy assassinations, Pop Art, widespread use of drugs, the Pill, and free love mixed and mingled to create the wave of cultural change associated with the 1960s and ’70s.These societal shifts set the stage for a breed of artist-jewelers who brought to their craft a new level of artistry to parallel these radical changes in society.A Members Preview on Thursday, October 21 will feature a lecture from Amanda Triossi, the Italian jewelry scholar, educator, curator, and author.