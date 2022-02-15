Making a “super” impact: Cincinnati players use their platform to help the community

We may have lost the Super Bowl, but in terms of community support, the Bengals are winners. Many of them have used their platform and publicity to highlight their charitable causes — like backup running back Samaje Perine, who is selling T-shirts and donating a percentage of the proceeds to student athletes at his alma mater in Texas, and Sam Hubbard, who raised money for both a youth football camp and the Freestore Foodbank.
Hubbard's efforts to fight food insecurity in his community and the Bengals recent run to the Super Bowl inspired the Southwest Local School District to start a fundraiser, originally aiming to raise $9,400 to honor the 94 that Hubbard wears on his jersey.
The school raised more than $31,000.
