Roselawn Gardens, a 50-unit affordable seniors housing community, is ready for tenants

Affordable senior housing is a concern across the country, but in Cincinnati, Gardner Capital — along with Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority, the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, Fifth Third Bank and Stratford Capital — has developed a 50-unit community for the aging population.

Amenities include meal service, a media room, health and wellness clinic, community room and easy access to public transportation. Eligible residents must earn 30–60% of the area median income.

