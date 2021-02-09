A Black Cincinnatian’s artwork hangs in the White House

During the inaugural gift-giving ceremony, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden received Robert S. Duncanson Landscape with Rainbow, which was painted in Cincinnati in 1859.
It’s the first painting by a Black artist to hang in the White House, notably two weeks after a Confederate-flag carrying mob stormed D.C. Duncanson created it during the Civil War era as a “rare, radical symbol of hope,” and the Bidens selected it for similar reasons.
“I like the rainbow,” Dr. Biden said. “Good things to follow.”
