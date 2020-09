A rendering of the global hub for collaboration and innovation. Provided

Thanks to an $8 million investment from Cincinnati-based ProAmpac, The Collaboration & Innovation Center in Ogden, NY, will add a 25,000 square-foot addition to its existing facility, creating 40 new jobs in the Rochester area.

The company will use the new space — which will hopefully be finished by June 2021 — to focus on packaging development and design and will also host regional and global packaged goods companies and vendors for events and training.

