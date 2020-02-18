Local artist Priya Rama paints her migraines

About five years ago, Cincinnati artist Priya Rama started painting the debilitating migraines she’s had for most of her life. The result is a body of work that is bright and bursting with color, sometimes created during an episode and sometimes after if the pain is too much.



But don’t let the brilliant “symphony of colors” fool you. “The first thing I feel is pressure in my temples, almost like my head is getting squeezed in,” she says.



Even though her pain has inspired her art, Rama would give it all up in a second if someone created a cure for migraines.



