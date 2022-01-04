PSA from CVG: A rise in fake IDs reveals growing dangers

The Document Security Alliance — a collaboration of more than 80 government, industry, and academic organizations dedicated to improving the security and authentication of critical value documents to combat criminal acts — has noticed an alarming rise in counterfeit identification documents at U.S. airports.
People obtaining these fake IDs willingly give their name, address, and date of birth to overseas criminals who then steal identities and money, or use them for sex trafficking and terrorism.
Airports are an ideal location for providing the public with messaging and information, which is why the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport has partnered with the Document Security Alliance to raise awareness about the risks of fake IDs.
