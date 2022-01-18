Top Ohio court strikes down congressional map for gerrymandering

Gerrymandering, in which one party engineers political maps for partisan advantage, has been a highly debated topic lately. In a 4-3 decision, Ohio’s high court struck down Republican-backed map, which would split Hamilton County into multiple districts that would dilute Democratic voting power.
The court found that the map violated provisions in the constitution
that were approved by voters in 2018, prohibiting any map that “favors or disfavors a political party or its incumbents.”
.