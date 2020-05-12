OTR has “slammed to a halt” during the coronavirus pandemic

Like the rest the country, Over-the-Rhine shut down as COVID-19 began to spread. And like other economically disadvantaged areas, the recovery could take years. This comes after a decade of development following years of turbulence, however, many of the businesses, restaurants, theaters, and galleries are closed or making a fraction of what they used to make.

It’s too soon to tell what will happen to local businesses as the state begins to slowly reopen, but neighbors and community members have been working to help those in need with food, personal care items, and other resources; major developers are waiving or reducing rent for tenants; and 3CDC’s gift-card matching program has infused $600,000 into area businesses.

To read more, click here.