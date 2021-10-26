Norwood will welcome a new burger and craft bear restaurant in early 2022

Ford’s Garage — a unique burger and craft beer restaurant that was first opened near Henry Ford’s winter home in Fort Meyers, Florida in 2012 — has plans to expand to Greater Cincinnati.
Thanks to a unique licensing agreement with the Ford Motor Company, the establishment can use the company’s iconic blue logo and other brand imagery: Each restaurant
has the vibe of a gas station from the 1920s. Model Ts and Model As hang above the bar. The bathroom sinks are made from tires and fuel pump nozzles. Servers sport blue mechanic shirts. Blue shop cloths double as napkins.
Burgers are the main draw, but there are also other American comfort foods along with 150 types of beer, including 40 local microbrewers on draft.