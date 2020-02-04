Nehemiah Manufacturing changes lives with second chances for people with criminal records

Nehemiah Manufacturing, which produces consumer-packaged goods, was founded in 2009 to bring jobs back to Cincinnati’s urban core. Six months after they opened, a local social services agency approached founders Dan Meyer and Richard Palmer to see if they’d be interested in hiring someone with a felony record.



More than a decade later, about 80% of the company’s hires are “second-chance employees,” and the company has managed to grow and slash its turnover rate, which allows them to invest more money into programs that benefit their staff.



“We’re not sacrificing profits to do this,” Meyer says. “We’re able to fund it all because we’ve got hardworking people doing a great job, accomplishing great things, which translates to a much more powerful bottom line.”





