Museum Center set to open “The Science Behind Pixar”

This Thursday, October 22, The Cincinnati Museum Center will open “The Science Behind Pixar,” an interactive exhibit showcases the use of STEM imagination and curiosity. Guests can come face-to-face with Pixar characters like Buzz Lightyear, Dory, Mike and Sulley, Edna Mode and WALL•E.
Through eight interactive areas, CMC says “The Science Behind Pixar”
empowers guests to imagine the STEM concepts behind Pixar’s films. With over 50 interactive elements, visitors will get to see the eight steps of the filmmaking process — modeling, rigging, surfaces, sets and cameras, animation, simulation, lighting and rendering.