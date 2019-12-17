Head to the Midwest for jobs in 2020

Cincinnati is projected to see a 23% net employment outlook for the first quarter of the year.

Cincinnati is projected to see a 23% net employment outlook for the first quarter of the year. Gary Kessler

According to a recent story in Forbes, the largest economies located on the coasts are not the cities posed to see the biggest job gains in the new year. Instead, job hunters should look at both Southern and Midwestern states, the latter expecting to see the highest employment outlook since 2001.



Unique to the Midwest is a growing professional and business services sector, which is why four of Ohio’s major cities made the top 10. Cincinnati tied with Cleveland at No. 8, with our expected net employment outlook for the first quarter of 2020 at 23%.