Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand fight racism

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | Source: Yahoo!life
Michael Jordan has committed to its Black Community Commitment by giving more than $1 million in grants to 18 change-focused grassroots organizations.

“These 18 organizations put action over words every day to make their communities a better place,” Jordan says in a statement. “Each of these groups has demonstrated the courage to make a difference at the local level and I could not be more proud to support the work they are doing.”

MORTAR in Cincinnati received one of seven awards granted in the Midwest.

To read more, click here.
 

Read more articles by Soapbox Staff.

Related Tags

Cincinnati, Community Development, Diversity, Entrepreneurship, Inspiring Innovation, Leadership, Philanthropy, Quality of Life, Regionalism, Social Business, Social Innovation, Startup, Talent 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.