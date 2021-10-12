Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand fight racism

Michael Jordan has committed to its Black Community Commitment by giving more than $1 million in grants to 18 change-focused grassroots organizations.
“These 18 organizations put action over words every day to make their communities a better place,” Jordan says in a statement. “Each of these groups has demonstrated the courage to make a difference at the local level and I could not be more proud to support the work they are doing.”
MORTAR in Cincinnati received one of seven awards granted in the Midwest.
