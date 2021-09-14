Miami University president promotes campus sustainability action

Gregory P. Crawford wants to fight climate change one local ecosystem at a time.
The Miami University president says that he’s already seen industries and colleges advancing sustainability through innovative solutions
, but in order to succeed, business and schools have to commit to collaborating to advance impact.
Universities are in a unique position to help all rising graduates learn about sustainability and take that knowledge into the world.
“Sustainability excellence means the university practices what it teaches and implements what it learns in its own infrastructure, policies, statements and activities,” he writes. “Students who live on sustainable campuses that work toward carbon neutrality, use technology to reduce carbon footprints, promote walkability and bicycling, build green buildings, practice responsible food service and waste disposal, and ensure the quality of life of each person will take that experience and expectation into the world along with their degree.”