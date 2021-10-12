Mercy Health named top company for both working mothers and multicultural women

Throughout the pandemic women — particularly mothers — bore the brunt of the labor both at home and in their careers. However, some companies are making things easier by offering fully paid, gender-neutral parental leave, the opportunity to phase back into work after leave, and backup childcare.
In their annual lists of the top 100 places to work, Mercy Health was recognized in two categories — Best Companies for Working Mothers
and Best Companies for Multicultural Women.
The latter honors organizations that help Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, and Pacific Islander women advance through leadership development, sponsorship, employee-resource groups, and promotions.