MadTree and 3CDC partner to bring new life to a vacant building in OTR

In 2008, 3CDC acquired the old Weilert’s Beer Garden in OTR and spent more than a decade trying to find the right partner to bring the property — built in 1873 — back to life. The owners of MadTree Brewing Co. plan to restore the property
and open a bar and restaurant called Alcove in the fall of 2021.
Alcove will feature MadTree beers, house-made cocktails, and upscale farm-to-table offerings from chef Stephen Williams, proprietor of Covington’s Bouquet Restaurant and its new concept Spoon: Kitchen & Market. Guest can explore a variety of unique spaces, including living greenspaces, light-filled lounges, and a lush outdoor patio.