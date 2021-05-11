MORTAR’S curriculum introduced in Oklahoma

The Tulsa Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) applied for the Cincinnati-based MORTAR program
to help local entrepreneurs create brick-and-mortar businesses by providing the fundamental knowledge they need to succeed.
They plan to have 10–15 people in the first cohort, with a total of two cohorts for 2021, and will start with the basics, like creating a business idea, identifying funding, and attracting clients.
“We just want to see an increase in engagement,” says Ciore Taylor, director of entrepreneurial development at TEDC, “and we actually want to see businesses launch because once businesses launch, they can create jobs and then it’s creating a city that’s more diverse with different business owners and the benefits are endless.”