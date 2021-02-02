Loren Long will illustrate inaugural poet Amanda Gorman’s children’s book

When Loren Long listened to Amanda Gorman’s inauguration day poem from his studio in Cincinnati, he was moved to tears.

"I stood up in the middle of my studio, and I just watched her and I was just blown away," he says.

Long is currently bringing Gorman's first children's book Change Sings — set to release on Sept. 21 — to life through pictures. He rushed to illustrate the cover of the book after she was selected as the inaugural poet.

"These are really powerful words and they're saying big things, but as the illustrator, you have to condense it and you have to bring, in a way, your own narrative to what she is writing," he says, adding that he hopes the messages in the book will inspire unity.

