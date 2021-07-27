Little Miami Scenic Trail named one of five urban trails in the U.S. worth the visit

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, July 27, 2021 | Source: Afar
Last year, the pandemic’s isolation led more people to hiking trails, which allowed us to reconnect with nature and offered a sense of freedom. according to the Rails to Trails Conservancy, trail usage in the U.S. grew 200% in 2020 from the previous year, and urban trails in particular became essential for city dwellers seeking fresh air and open spaces.

Afar selected five trails in the country that offer a unique lens to view urban landscapes. The Little Miami Scenic Bike Trail, a 78-mile stretch between Cincinnati and Springfield for its unique amenities. It connects many towns and cities, has access to John Bryan and Caesar Creek state parks, and plenty of dining and drinking options.

