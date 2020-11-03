Lightship Capital invests the largest venture capital fund in the Midwest for minority-led startups

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, November 03, 2020 | Source: Indianapolis Recorder

Candice Matthews Brackeen and Brian Brackeen, general partners of Lightship Capital in Cincinnati, have made an intentional effort to remove barriers that make it harder for minority-led businesses to raise venture capital funds or get loans.

 

The have closed nearly $48 million for a $50 million fund to deploy among minorities and other underrepresented groups seeking investment throughout the Midwest. In Indianapolis, they will be located in a newly-established urban innovation hub, 16Tech, where they will look for young tech companies run by people of color, women, LGBTQ, and indigenous and disabled people.

 

To read more, click here.

Read more articles by Soapbox Staff.

Related Tags

Cincinnati, Community Development, Diversity, Economic Development, Entrepreneurship, Jobs, Leadership, LGBTQ, Philanthropy, Quality of Life, Regionalism, Social Business, Social Innovation, Startup, Talent 
Walnut Hills / E. Walnut Hills 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.