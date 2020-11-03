Lightship Capital invests the largest venture capital fund in the Midwest for minority-led startups

Candice Matthews Brackeen and Brian Brackeen, general partners of Lightship Capital in Cincinnati, have made an intentional effort to remove barriers that make it harder for minority-led businesses to raise venture capital funds or get loans.

The have closed nearly $48 million for a $50 million fund to deploy among minorities and other underrepresented groups seeking investment throughout the Midwest. In Indianapolis, they will be located in a newly-established urban innovation hub, 16Tech, where they will look for young tech companies run by people of color, women, LGBTQ, and indigenous and disabled people.

