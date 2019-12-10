Kroger continues to blur the line between grocery and restaurants

Cincinnati-based Kroger Company just announced a partnership with ClusterTruck, headquartered in Indianapolis.



The service, called King Soopers Delivery Kitchen, launched last week in Indianapolis and Carmel, Indiana, Columbus, and Denver. ClusterTruck uses algorithms to optimize kitchen and delivery options, ensuring that freshly prepared food is delivered to the consumer within 30 minutes of ordering.



“ClusterTruck’s ultra-fresh and quick made-from-scratch meals set them apart in the food delivery landscape,” says Suzy Monford, Kroger’s group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. “Kroger Delivery Kitchen customers can order pizza or pad Thai on the same order and get it delivered hot and fresh, within minutes of the meals being prepared.