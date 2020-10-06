“Come for the city, stay for the story:” Lifestyle hotel Kinley, Cincinnati opens in October

Kinley will offer visitors a chance to experience both downtown and OTR in a luxury setting. Provided

Vision Hospitality Group has announced the opening of its newest lifestyle hotel, Kinley, located between downtown and the city's bustling Over-the-Rhine neighborhood at 636 Race St.

The 94-room hotel joins its sister property in Chattanooga, but will feature local touches. The group partnered with Cincinnati Art Underground to curate local art pieces for display, including a hand painted mural design in the lobby. The outside building features a historical mural, "Allegro," originally painted by award-winning artist Barron Krody for a series entitled “Urban Walls: Cincinnati in 1971.”

Other amenities include custom-made mattresses, Kohler rainfall showerheads, and fresh, seasonal meals made by local chefs.