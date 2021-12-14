KeyBank awards $150,000 grant to Over-the-Rhine Community Housing

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | Source: Yahoo!finance
During a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new location in the lobby of the Great American Tower building, KeyBank announced a three­-year, $150,000 grant from their Foundation to Over-the-Rhine Community Housing (OTRCH) to support the organization’s focus on environmental equity to OTR’s low-income residents.

Key’s grant will fund a replacement heating pilot for one of OTRCH’s historic residences, The Fulda, to update and modernize its aging boiler system. This is the first of a series of environmental upgrades and green initiatives planned for OTRCH’s properties.

