KeyBank awards $150,000 grant to Over-the-Rhine Community Housing

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new location in the lobby of the Great American Tower building, KeyBank announced a three-year, $150,000 grant from their Foundation to Over-the-Rhine Community Housing (OTRCH) to support the organization’s focus on environmental equity to OTR’s low-income residents.
Key’s grant will fund a replacement heating pilot for one of OTRCH’s historic residences, The Fulda, to update and modernize its aging boiler system. This is the first of a series of environmental upgrades and green initiatives planned for OTRCH’s properties.
To read more, click here
.