Karrikin Spirits Co. encourages everyone to donate a bottle of hand sanitizer to first responders

After the government reached out to the Distiller’s Spirit Council of the U.S. to do anything within their power during the coronavirus pandemic, craft distilleries responded immediately. Instead of craft beer, gin, whiskey, and rum, they have recalibrated their facilities and directed their employees to make hand sanitizer.

Karrikin Spirits Co. in Cincinnati rose to the occasion. For $3, the distillery will donate a four-ounce bottle to a first responder, and people are encouraged to donate whatever they can.