Matt Cuff, owner of Just Q’in East Walnut Hills, was selected by “Food Paradise” producers for an upcoming episode of the show.“Food Paradise” tours the country, featuring unique regional dining experiences. Cuff’s restaurant — and the story of how he got started fits in with the show’s mission to try hefty plates of the country's tastiest, most mouth-watering and decadent meals."No air date has been set, but Cuff plans on hosting a watch party when it does.