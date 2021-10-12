Huenited works to increase diversity in Cincinnati’s marketing and creative community

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | Source: AdAge
Thanks to a partnership between Procter & Gamble and Grey Midwest, Cincinnati high school and college students will have access to diversified marking and creative careers through scholarships, internships, mentoring, and advocacy.

Huenited stands apart from the crowd by exposing students to creative career options.

“You can’t choose to pursue a career that you don’t know exists,” says Procter & Gamble Co. Design VP Tysonn Betts, who’s president of Huenited. “So the more we can expose students and their parents to the viability of creative careers, the more likely we can get students to pursue them.”
 

