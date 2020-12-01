Artist Hank Willis Thomas talks about his first retrospective at the Cincinnati Art Museum

The Cincinnati Art Museum may be temporarily closed (and the exhibition is technically over) but you can still see artist Hank Willis Thomas’s first retrospective, “All Things Being Equal.”

The concept of truth is important to Willis Thomas, and he brought together more than 100 of his mixed media works to show some of the truths that have come to light in 2020. Willis Thomas says he hopes to address contentious issues in American history “and this quest for equality that we were founded on, and yet are also built in pursuit of.”

“We’re living in an inflection point in history,” he continues, “that people will be speaking of for centuries or more.”

