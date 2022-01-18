Win a Golden Ticket? Get a “kiss” from Fiona

When Fiona was born prematurely weighing just 29 pounds (the lowest recorded birthweight for hippopotamuses), the odds were stacked against her. With the help of veterinarians and pediatricians, she is now a happy, 1,500-pound hippo about to turn 5.
To celebrate, Graeter’s is launching a Golden Ticket contest
— inspired by Willy Wonka — with five hidden tickets among 7,500 chocolate bars. Winners will receive a “kiss” painting from Fiona, created by applying animal-friendly paint on her snout before being pressed against a canvas.