Kristen Zavo, a Cincinnati-based career coach and author, shares tips on finding unadvertised jobs

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, April 28, 2020 | Source: Fortune

Over the past few weeks, millions of Americans have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there are still opportunities out there, and many are never publicized.

Cincinnati-based career coach Kristen Zavo, author of Job Joy: Your Guide to Success, Meaning, and Happiness in Your Career, along with other experts, recommend a combination of networking, resourcefulness, and strategy to find current, unadvertised job openings. Their five tips include analyzing your skills, polishing your online brand, tapping into your network, looking for clues, and strengthening your skill set.

