Sick of being stuck inside? So are Bibi and Fiona. See them — and other zoo animals — during Home Safari Facebook Live. Provided

So your spring travel plans, concerts, and events were cancelled. Now what? Forbes has rounded up a list of “20 Virtual Travel Places to Try.” Three Cincinnati attractions made the list.

The Cincinnati Zoo’s Home Safari Facebook Live tours, which are daily at 3 p.m., offer a behind-the-scenes look at the wildlife. And the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Opera have teamed up to offer 10 free weeks of Mindful Music Moments.