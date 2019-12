Out of 50 convenient stores, UDF ranked 8th in the country for its ice cream.

Cincinnati-based United Dairy Farmers (UDF) is the 8th best convenient store in the country, according to Food & Wine. The magazine ranked 22 regional chains based on the popularity — and taste — of their cuisine.



UDF was described as “an old-fashioned soda fountain in gas station/mini-mart clothing,” with ice cream — specifically chocolate malts — listed as the top reason for a visit.