Cincinnati launches FOUND, a month-long celebration of diverse and traditional activities

Holiday celebrations will look a lot different this year, but community leaders have created a safe, inclusive event. Provided

A partnership between AGAR, 3CDC, Haile Foundation, and other Cincinnati leaders is bringing a new, month-long, community-produced holiday experience called FOUND. The event will highlight a diverse collection of new and traditional activities, and while it was designed to encourage a more tethered community, the programming was developed with the health and well-being of visitors as a top priority.

FOUND’s installations will stretch from the Banks through Downtown, Over-the-Rhine and up to Findlay Market, from November, 27, 2020 through December 24, 2020; key weekend dates include: December 5, 2020; December 12, 2020; and December 19, 2020.