FEAM Aero sets up new hangar at CVG expected to generate 100 aircraft mechanic jobs

FEAM Aero, which began operations at CVG in July 2015, employs approximately 200 technicians who provide services for DHL, Amazon, and passenger aircraft.



Their latest hangar — $19 million facility spread out over 103,000 feet — is expected to generate 100 aircraft mechanic jobs and will focus on maintenance, repair, and overhaul work for 747 aircraft.



According to FEAM managing director Cam Murphy, “As aviation and aircraft maintenance services continue to be in high demand, we’re grateful to CVG Airport for understanding the need for our services, and for allowing this hangar to be part of the economic and innovative growth of the airport and state.”