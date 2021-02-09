Everything But The House launches HGTV show

Everything But The House auctions off items from people's homes to help families turn a profit. Provided

After nearly two years of development and production, Cincinnati-based Everything But The House (EBTH) will be featured in its own HGTV show.

The first episode was filmed in 2019 and aired in November 2020, and the second one will hopefully be on this week.

EBTH co-founder Jacquie Denny and a team of curators spent three months on the East Coast last summer filming episodes in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, curating eight sales from the estates. Among the HGTV finds were an extensive collection of historic political collectibles, old Hollywood couture, classic dolls, and museum-worthy art.