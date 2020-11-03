Cintrifuse’s goal is to be the top startup tech hub in the Midwest

Pete Blackshaw, CEO of Cincinnati-based Cintrifuse, says the company is well on its way to becoming the top startup tech hub in the Midwest.

They’re focused on the key tools needed to drive growth, starting with the Cintrifuse Syndicate Fund, which connects corporate investors to a network of venture capital, startups and business solutions. Many of the region’s largest companies including Procter and Gamble and Kroger support the fund, which drives local deal flow and sets a model for innovation and access to technology.

Entrepreneurs benefit from 38,000 square-feet of co-working space providing access to mentors, capital, and other supports. One opportunity is FinTech Frontier, which is offering $60,000 in prizes for the top ideas which will shape the future of fintech for the region. The winning ideas will best address the challenges posed by founding partners Western & Southern Financial Group and Fifth Third Bank.