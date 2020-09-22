In the UK, “citizens’ assemblies” help enact policies in line with peoples’ beliefs

In 2019, Cincinnati joined cities across the country in becoming a 2030 district, committing to reducing businesses’ energy use, water consumption, and transportation emissions by 50% by 2030.

The plan consists of 80 evidence-based strategies, and was recently recognized by Scientific American as an example of how everyday citizens can craft actionable policies.

“‘Ordinary people’ are very savvy when it comes to seeing the co-benefits of climate solutions,” says Crystal Chissell, vice president of operations and engagement at the nonprofit environmental organization Project Drawdown. She explains that many simply want policies benefiting their health, well-being, and finances while also addressing climate change.