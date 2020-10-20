“Modern Metropolis:” Cincinnati’s path to sustainability

A new six-part documentary, “Modern Metropolis,” tells the story of how Cincinnati formed its own sustainability district, designed to make healthier buildings and communities. Part three focuses on the Latin phrase inscribed on the city’s official insignia: “juncta juvant,” or “strength in unity.”

The focus is on Cincinnati’s work to become more sustainable, which started in 2008 as the Green Cincinnati Plan and was updated in 2018, the same year that Cincinnati became a 2030 district. It lays out two main ambitions: an 80% reduction in carbon emissions by 2050 and for Cincinnati to be 100% powered by renewable energy by 2035. Guided by local businesses, faith-based organizations, nonprofits and government leaders, the plan was built on three central pillars: sustainability, equity, and resilience.