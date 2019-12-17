Cincinnati’s progress in urban sustainability receives national recognition

Commercial Café recently identified the top 50 cities in America that are making the largest strides toward improving the lives of their residents, as well as the ease of doing business, by embracing urban sustainability.



The rankings were based on a variety of factors, including reduction in CO2 emissions, LEED certifications earned, and the growth of environmentally focused occupations, to name a few.



Cincinnati was No. 15 on the list — the highest ranked Ohio city — due to its increase in LEED-certified building and the number of residents adopting green commuting.