The Queen City attracts attention for climate action

In early 2020, Cincinnati contracted the nation’s largest municipal solar farm as part of its plan to convert the city government’s power usage to 100% renewable energy by 2035. The plan, the third of its kind, acts as the city’s roadmap for climate and environmental action.

“We’re on the front lines of responding to climate change, climate justice issues, matters of where climate issues intersect with economic issues,” says Carla Walker, climate advisor for the City of Cincinnati.

A major initiative in the latest Green Cincinnati Plan is an effort to create a 2030 District, or a collection of buildings and neighborhoods committed to reducing energy usage, water consumption, and transportation emissions by 50% by 2030. The project has required collaboration with large corporate and institutional partners.