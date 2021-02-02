How Cincinnati is tackling the climate crisis

World Wildlife recognized Cincinnati for efforts to manage the climate crisis, especially during the pandemic. Mayor John Cranley — along with grassroot organizations and community leaders — have taken a proactive approach, including releasing The Green Cincinnati Plan, a 273-page document that includes 80 recommendations for reducing the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050 and outlines an aim for the city government to run solely on renewable energy by 2035.

Cranley also became one of nearly 4,000 CEOS, mayors, governors, tribal leaders, college presidents, faith leaders, and other officials to declare support for climate action as part of the We Are Still In (WASI) movement after the U.S. withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement.