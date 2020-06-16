Cincinnati featured in “a tale of two surging cities”

In a recent ranking of best and worst states done by Chief Executive, two cities stood out as “surging” even during the pandemic. Cincinnati and Phoenix were cited due to their ability to forge economic-development success with digital-technology prowess as well as historic advantages.

Cincinnati and Phoenix are building on their reputations as dynamic places for CEOs to do business amid a newly shaky economy. REDI Cincinnati, a 16-county economic-development effort that straddles the Ohio River in northern Kentucky and includes part of southeastern Indiana, is still thriving, as post-Covid-19 talent development remains the group’s priority, positioning the region as great place for companies to expand and locate if they want to lead the digital disruption of their markets.