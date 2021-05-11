Cincinnati is the No. 1 city for new college grads

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, May 11, 2021 | Source: SmartAsset
SmartAsset ranked the best cities for recent college grads based on jobs, affordability, and fun; a lifestyle that will allow them to pay off loans and save while still having a good time.

The study found that there are more opportunities away from the costs, and Cincinnati ranked No. 1 on the list. We came in seventh for affordability, tied third for fun, and are recognized for an affordable cost of living (median monthly rent is $660 and the cost of living is $19,713).

The rankings were determined by a number of factors for the 106 largest cities in the country. To read more about the data and methodology, click here.
 

