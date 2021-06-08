Cincinnati is one of the best cities for Generation Z

Generation Z — identified as people born between 1997 and 2012 — have entered the job market during an unprecedented recession due to the pandemic. However, according to the Pew Research Center, they are shaping up to be the best-educated generation yet.
So where are they living? Apartment Therapy
identified the top 25 cities for the next generation
of young adults based on rent costs, employment opportunities, and the dating scene. Cincinnati made the list for affordability due to the fact that a one-bedroom apartment costs under $700, leaving residents with more spending leeway.