Cincinnati is one of the best cities for women in tech

Technology jobs are no longer exclusive to Silicon Valley in California. Other inland states — including Ohio — offer IT opportunities, especially for women.

In a recent study, Cincinnati came in at No. 8 out of the 15 Best Cities for Women in Tech. Women in the Queen City make up 30.7% of the tech workforce, the seventh-largest for this metric overall. Their income after housing – at $48,886 – ranks in the bottom half of the study. But the industry itself has seen a 21% growth in employment the three-year period from 2016 to 2019.