Cincinnati is a model for how to build minority-owned businesses

On a recent trip to Cincinnati, Drexel University’s Metro Finance Lab director, Bruce Katz, met with both the Cincinnati Minority Business Accelerator (MBA) and The Port to learn more about how each of these successful entities do their business in order to help speed replication and adaptation to other cities.



This story focuses on the MBA’s innovative four-pronged strategy that will continue to encourage the advancement of existing minority-owned businesses over the next two-to-five years; identify 50 growing companies; encourage development in the manufacturing, aerospace, and chemicals sectors; and acquire organizations that don't currently have succession plans.