For the second year running, Cincinnati is the No. 1 city for recent college grads

Even as COVID-19 changes the way college seniors are learning, they’re still poised to graduate and enter the workforce. Each year, SmartAsset compiles a list of the Top 10 Cities for College Grads and, for the second year in a row, Cincinnati is No. 1.

Seven of the top 10 are in the Midwest, but Cincinnati has the eighth-highest affordability score overall, with the seventh-lowest median monthly rent in the study, at just $633. The Queen City also ranks sixth-highest overall for the category of fun.