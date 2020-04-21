For the second year running, Cincinnati is the No. 1 city for recent college grads

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, April 21, 2020 | Source: SmartAssest

Even as COVID-19 changes the way college seniors are learning, they’re still poised to graduate and enter the workforce. Each year, SmartAsset compiles a list of the Top 10 Cities for College Grads and, for the second year in a row, Cincinnati is No. 1.

Seven of the top 10 are in the Midwest, but Cincinnati has the eighth-highest affordability score overall, with the seventh-lowest median monthly rent in the study, at just $633. The Queen City also ranks sixth-highest overall for the category of fun.

Read more articles by Soapbox Staff.

Related Tags

Cincinnati, Economic Development, Education + Learning, Jobs, Move to Cincinnati, Quality of Life, Regionalism 
Downtown 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.