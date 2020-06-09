Black travel and tourism thought leaders host webinar series to help businesses survive and thrive

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, June 09, 2020 | Source: Cision PR Newswire

“The Economics of the Black Travel & Tourism Ecosystem: Dollars & Sense Webinar Series” kicks off Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. EDT via Zoom. The Cultural Heritage Economic Alliance, Inc. (CHEA) is bringing together top black travel and tourism thought leaders to collaborate in support of helping businesses and cultural institutions survive during and thrive beyond COVID-19.

Cincinnati USA will be one of the panelist from around the nation working collaboratively to level the playing field and create broader diversity, inclusion, and equity in the travel and tourism industry.

